After reporting to training camp and fully participating for the first two weeks, Cook had been "holding in" since Sunday, citing "business" reasons for his non-participation in the team's last four practices. On Saturday, however, Cook took one rep with the Bills' first-team offense during warmups before sitting out a contest that top QB Josh Allen was held out of. Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, coach Sean McDermott noted that he had a conversation with Cook on Friday, with the running back agreeing to warm up, but declining to play Saturday due to his contract situation.