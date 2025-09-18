Cook served as the ideal complement to the exploits of Josh Allen through the air (228 yards, three touchdowns). The star running back had a game-long run of 26 yards, so he was able to consistently find running room throughout the night. The 2022 second-round pick also recorded his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a two-yard run to cap off the first drive of the second half, and he'll take a stellar figure of 5.4 yards per carry into a Week 4 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28.