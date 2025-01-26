James Cook News: Finishes season with 19 rushing TDs

Cook rushed 13 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns while catching all three of his targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Cook gave the Bills a 10-7 lead with a six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter and put Buffalo back in front, 22-21, by stretching the ball out for a one-yard touchdown on fourth down just before his knee went down in the third quarter. That turned out to be Buffalo's last lead of the season, as the Chiefs advanced to a third consecutive Super Bowl thanks to an 11-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter while the Josh Allen-led Bills fell to 0-4 against Kansas City in the playoffs. Cook scored 19 rushing touchdowns in 19 games between the regular season and playoffs, so the second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft projects to be one of the most coveted running backs in fantasy football in 2025, which will be the final year of Cook's rookie contract.