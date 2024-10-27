Fantasy Football
James Cook News: Monster game Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 6:52pm

Cook rushed 17 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns while adding 22 yards on three receptions in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Seahawks.

Cook was the star on offense in a one-sided affair Sunday, running roughshod over Seattle's porous rushing defense en route to two scores. The 24-year-old had already scored twice in a game this season, but this was his first 100-plus yard rushing contest in 2024. Cook has now produced a combined 597 yards from scrimmage with eight total touchdowns through seven games, making him an elite fantasy tailback heading into next Sunday's tilt against Miami.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills
