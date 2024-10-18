James Cook News: Ready to return Week 7

Cook (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Titans, while rookie fourth-rounder Ray Davis (calf) is listed as questionable, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Prior to Cook sitting out this past Monday against the Jets, there wouldn't have been much worry about his workload, as he was averaging 16.2 touches for 86.4 yards from scrimmage and 1.0 touchdown per game through five weeks. However, a toe injury for Cook paved the way for Davis to lead the Bills backfield Week 6, and the latter reeled off 152 total yards on 23 touches. Cook's health took a turn for the better this week, when he capped it with back-to-back full practices, while Davis came down with a calf issue Thursday and logged a pair of limited sessions. Even if Davis is able to earn active status Sunday, Cook should regain his usual role in Buffalo's offense.