James Cook News: Romps over Denver in wild-card win

Cook carried the ball 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card win over the Broncos.

The third-year RB extended his touchdown streak to five games with a five-yard scamper early in the second quarter that put the Bills in the lead for good at 10-7. Cook erupted for 18 total TDs in the regular season, second in the NFL to Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, and his role in the Buffalo offense is only going to grow in importance in the postseason. Cook faces a tougher matchup in the divisional round however, as the Bills get ready to host a Ravens squad that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game and fewest yards per carry in the league in 2024.