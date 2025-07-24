James Cook News: Still wants new contract

Despite reporting for training camp this week and practicing fully with the team, Cook said Thursday that he still wants a contract extension, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

"We have talks," Cook said. "I mean, I deserve what I want, I need, and it's going to eventually happen." Cook, however, realizes the extension he desires may not come from Buffalo. "I mean, however it happens, it's going to get done," Cook continued. "Wherever it happens at." Cook has said he wants "$15 million" per year on a new deal. The two sides continue to have conversations, but nothing appears imminent. Cook may be forced to play out the final year of his rookie contract and deal with the contractual side of things again next offseason, where the Bills would have the option to use the franchise tag on him.