James Hudson Injury: Won't play in Week 6

Hudson (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hudson hasn't been able to practice since aggravating his shoulder injury during the Browns' Week 4 loss to the Raiders. The fourth-year pro had surgery on his injured shoulder Thursday and is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Now that Hudson has officially been ruled out for Week 6, expect Jedrick Wills (knee) or Germain Ifedi to serve as the Browns' top left tackle.