Jamin Davis News: Cut loose by Washington

The Commanders released Davis on Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Davis, the Commanders' first-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has seen his playing time this season diminish as he regressed to a rotational role behind starting defensive ends Dorance Armstrong (ribs) and Clelin Ferrell. Davis' tenure with Washington will end with 282 combined tackles, including 7.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 50 regular-season games (including 36 starts). The 25-year-old will explore his options and look for a fresh start elsewhere.