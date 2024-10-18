Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Ja'Quan McMillian headshot

Ja'Quan McMillian News: Strip sack on Rattler leads to TD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 6:55pm

McMillian finished Thursday's 33-10 win over New Orleans with six solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

McMillian has logged at least five tackles in four of the last five regular season games. He logged his first sack of the season when he got to Spencer Rattler for a 14-yard loss in the fourth quarter, which caused a fumble in the process that Cody Barton returned for a 52-yard touchdown. McMillian is up to 34 tackles (27 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble through seven regular-season games.

Ja'Quan McMillian
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News