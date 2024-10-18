Ja'Quan McMillian News: Strip sack on Rattler leads to TD

McMillian finished Thursday's 33-10 win over New Orleans with six solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

McMillian has logged at least five tackles in four of the last five regular season games. He logged his first sack of the season when he got to Spencer Rattler for a 14-yard loss in the fourth quarter, which caused a fumble in the process that Cody Barton returned for a 52-yard touchdown. McMillian is up to 34 tackles (27 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble through seven regular-season games.