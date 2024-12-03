Ja'Quan McMillian News: Takes INT for TD in Week 13

McMillian registered five tackles (all solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown in Monday's 41-31 victory versus the Browns.

McMillian essentially clinched the win for the Broncos when he picked off Jameis Winston and returned the ball for a touchdown to put Denver up by nine points (after the extra point) with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The interception was the fourth of his career and the first he has returned for a score. McMillian has already set a career high with 63 stops over 13 contests on the campaign.