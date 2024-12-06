Fantasy Football
Jarvis Brownlee headshot

Jarvis Brownlee Injury: Could play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:21pm

Brownlee (hip) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Brownlee appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup, as he popped up on the Titans' injury report as a limited practice participant Thursday before downgrading to no participation Friday. If the rookie cornerback from Louisville can't play through his hip injury in Week 14, Tre Avery will likely see increased work with Tennessee's first-team secondary.

Jarvis Brownlee
Tennessee Titans
