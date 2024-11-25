Fantasy Football
Jarvis Brownlee headshot

Jarvis Brownlee News: Nabs first pickoff in Week 12 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Brownlee tallied four tackles (three solo) and intercepted a pass Sunday in a 32-27 victory versus the Texans.

Brownlee's biggest play was an interception of C.J. Stroud with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter that set up a Titans field goal just before halftime. It was the first interception of Brownlee's NFL career, and his three total pass defenses in the contest marked a season high. Chidobe Awuzie hasn't played since Week 3 due to a groin injury, and Brownlee has stepped in as a starter since then, totaling 36 tackles over his past eight games.

Jarvis Brownlee
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
