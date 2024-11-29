Jason Sanders News: Converts lone field-goal try

Sanders converted his only field-goal attempt in Thursday's 30-17 loss to the Packers.

Sanders wasn't allotted many scoring opportunities during Thursday's loss, in which Miami succumbed to an early deficit and had to aggressively pursue touchdowns in an ultimately failed comeback attempt. A home matchup against the Jets in Week 14 should allow the Dolphins' offense to return to a more normal game script. Thursday's loss represents just the second time in 12 appearances this season that Sanders has logged less than two field-goal tries.