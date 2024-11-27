Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: No practice Wednesday

Sanders (neck) isn't practicing Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sanders endured a scary situation this past Sunday versus the Chiefs when he was tackled low at the end of a 10-yard catch and run and landed on his neck. He was placed on a backboard before being carted off the field and taken to a Charlotte area hospital, but he was discharged not long after the game. On Monday, coach Dave Canales told Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer that Sanders avoided a serious injury, but the rookie right end won't take part in any drills to begin Week 13 prep. Sanders' listing on practice reports Thursday and Friday may be telling for his odds to play Sunday against the Buccaneers.