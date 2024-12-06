Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Should play after full practice

Sanders (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia after being a full practice participant Friday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said after Friday's practice that he expects Sanders to play, per Joe Person of The Athletic. The rookie missed Week 13 after taking a hard hit Week 12, pausing a run of strong form in which he'd caught nine of 10 targets for 144 yards and a TD over the span of two and a half games. Sanders has been one of Carolina's more productive pass catchers on a per-route basis this year, but he's only been a full-time starter in the absence of fellow tight end Tommy Tremble, who currently is healthy.