Jaxon Smith-Njigba News: Impressive 10-catch effort Sunday

Smith-Njigba brought in 10 of 11 targets for 110 yards while taking his lone carry for eight yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.

Smith-Njigba stayed hot out of Seattle's Week 10 bye with his third 100-plus yard performance of the season. The 2023 first-round pick is hitting his stride mid-season for the 5-5 Seahawks while providing a couple of monster receiving lines for fantasy managers. Continue to ride Smith-Njigba in Week 12 as the Seahawks prepare to host the Cardinals next Sunday.