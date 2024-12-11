Jaylen Waddle Injury: Limited by hamstring issue

Waddle (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

As was fellow wideout Tyreek Hill, who continues to manage a wrist issue. Waddle was on the field for 82 percent of Miami's snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 32-26 overtime win over the Jets, en route to catching nine of his 12 targets for 99 yards and adding a two-point conversion. Given his listed limitations Wednesday, Waddle's status is worth monitoring, but so far there's nothing to suggest that either he or Hill will be sidelined this weekend against the Texans.