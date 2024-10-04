Jaylen Warren Injury: Expected to miss Week 5

Warren (knee) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Warren was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, and it looks like he's trending toward a second consecutive missed game due to the knee injury he picked up Week 3. With Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) also having missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, Aaron Shampklin and practice squad player Jonathan Ward look destined for increased work behind Najee Harris versus Dallas. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Warren officially is ruled out for Week 5, or whether the Steelers will give him a chance to prove his health over the weekend.