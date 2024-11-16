Jaylen Warren Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Warren (back) is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens barring a pregame setback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After logging a DNP on Thursday, Warren was able to get in a limited session Friday and was listed as questionable. In a big AFC North divisional tilt, Warren sounds like he's going to be able to play and help spell Najee Harris out of Pittsburgh's backfield. Warren is averaging 9.9 touches per game this season and has yet to score a touchdown, severely capping his fantasy upside.