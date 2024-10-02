Fantasy Football
Jaylen Warren Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 6:24pm

Warren (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren missed this past Sunday's loss to the Colts with the knee injury and doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction for this weekend's game against the Cowboys. He'll still have two more opportunities to increase his practice activity and potentially make himself available for this Sunday's contest, but if Warren remains out, Najee Harris would likely be in store for another hefty role on the ground and as a pass catcher.

