Jaylen Warren Injury: Not practicing

Warren (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Warren had an MRI on Monday, with coach Mike Tomlin then saying Tuesday that he's unsure if the running back will play this Sunday against the Colts. In any case, Warren is averaging only 3.9 carries, 1.7 targets and 27.3 total yards per game, sharing backup work with Cordarrelle Patterson while Najee Harris takes most of the carries. The switch from Matt Canada to Arthur Smith at offensive coordinator seems to have been good for the Steelers but terrible for Warren's fantasy value.