Jaylen Warren Injury: Nursing rib injury

Warren was a limited participant in practice Tuesday due to an injury to his ribs, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Even though the Steelers have a longer turnaround for the regular-season finale after playing on Christmas Day in Week 17, Warren is a bit banged up after he took on 16 touches (11 carries, five catches) in Pittsburgh's 29-10 loss to Kansas City. Provided Warren is able to advance to full participation in practice by Thursday, he should head into Saturday's contest without a designation. While Najee Harris should continue to start Saturday, Warren has out-touched him in the last two contests by 17-9 and 16-15 margins, though negative game scripts were a factor on both occasions.