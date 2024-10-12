Jaylen Warren News: Cleared to face Raiders

Warren (knee) has been upgraded from his prior listed questionable status and will not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Burt Lauten of Steelers.com reports.

After logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Warren practiced fully Friday, with coach Mike Tomlin noting afterward that the running back headed into the weekend on a "good trajectory on the upswing." Now that Warren -- who had missed two straight games -- has been cleared to face Las Vegas on Sunday, he's in a position to reclaim a portion of the Steelers' backfield duties alongside Najee Harris, a context that makes him a lineup consideration for those in deeper formats or who are in need of Week 6 RB help due to injuries or bye week issues.