Jaylen Warren News: Nine touches in return

Warren recorded six rushes for seven yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders. He added three receptions on three targets for 11 yards.

Warren returned from a two-game absence and is perhaps healthy for the first time this season. He worked as the change-of-pace back to Najee Harris and was ineffective in the role. However, Warren has shown the ability to work efficiently through his first two seasons in the league and will look to get his campaign on track after being derailed by injuries early on.