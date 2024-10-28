Jaylen Warren News: Produces 63 yards off 11 touches

Warren rushed nine times for 46 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Warren continues to be one of the more effective backups in the league with another solid showing off of double-digit touches. The 25-year-old's production has taken off in recent weeks alongside quarterback Russell Wilson's activation in Week 7. Najee Harris is still the bell cow of this offense, but Warren has shown that he can be effective in a limited role for those in deeper fantasy formats.