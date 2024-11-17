Jaylen Warren News: Strong volume again in Sunday's win

Warren carried the ball nine times for 41 yards and caught all four of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.

The third-year running back has benefitted from the Steelers' switch at quarterback from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson. In four games with Wilson under center, Warren has gotten double-digit touches each time, amassing 281 scrimmage yards over that stretch. The four catches were also a season high for Warren. He's still looking for his first touchdown of 2024, either on the ground or through the air, but he could end that drought in Week 12 against a Browns defense that just got gutted for 188 combined yards and three TDs by the versatile Taysom Hill.