Jaylen Wright: Little usage in Week 3 loss

Wright rushed twice for 17 yards during Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Wright was productive with his two touches, but the rookie fourth-round pick had his opportunities stymied due to a poor overall offensive performance with Skylar Thompson (ribs) and Tim Boyle under center instead of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). The Dolphins offense will work to get back on track versus the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 4, though if Raheem Mostert (chest) is able to retake the field, he and De'Von Achane would dominate backfield opportunities.