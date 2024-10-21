Jaylen Wright News: Efficient again in limited work

Wright rushed five times for 33 yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Colts.

Wright worked behind De'Von Achane (15 carries for 77 yards) and Raheem Mostert (11 carries for 50 yards) in the Dolphins' loss to Indianapolis, but his 6.6 YPC mark was the best of the group. The rookie fourth-round pick's explosiveness has been consistently impressive this season, but both Achane and Mostert have also been effective out of the backfield. Wright will need to continue impressing heading into a Week 8 matchup against Arizona if he wants to push for more opportunities in a backfield abundant with talent.