Jaylen Wright News: Only two carries in Week 8 loss

Wright rushed twice for 18 yards during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Wright continues to look explosive in limited opportunities, but it's De'Von Achane (10 carries) and Raheem Mostert (nine carries) who are entrenched as the leaders of Miami's backfield. Without one of Achane or Mostert missing time, or the Dolphins seeing a positive game script the likes of which has evaded the team this season, Wright will remain in a depth role. He'll look to continue showing flashes on the road at Buffalo in Week 9.