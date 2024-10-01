Jaylen Wright News: Rushes nine times in MNF loss

Wright carried the ball nine times for 32 yards and failed to secure his only target during Miami's 31-12 loss to the Titans on Monday night.

Wright handled an increased workload due to Raheem Mostert (chest) remaining sidelined and Jeff Wilson (quadriceps) picking up an injury in pre-game warmups Monday, which limited him to two offensive snaps. Still, neither Wright or De'Von Achane (10 carries for 15 yards) were able to get much going in what was another miserable showing for the Dolphins' offense. Miami will have an opportunity to bounce back against New England on Sunday, but if Mostert and/or Wilson are back in action, Wright will stand to see his workload decline.