Jaylen Wright News: Uninspiring rookie season

Wright rushed six times for minus-four yards during Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Wright saw his highest touch total since Week 12 during Miami's regular-season finale, but the rookie fourth-round pick did disappointingly little with his opportunities. Across 15 regular-season appearances, Wright rushed 68 times for 249 yards without a single touchdown. He also secured three of six targets for eight yards. The Tennessee product was touted as a big-play threat due to his 4.38 40 speed, but logged only one run of 20-plus yards as a rookie. Even if the Dolphins opt to move on from veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson this offseason, Wright will need to improve heading into Year 2 to secure a notable role behind De'Von Achane.