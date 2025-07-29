Lane was nearly the star of Sunday's practice, making an incredible catch over two defenders in the corner of the end zone on a pass from QB Jayden Daniels during an end-of-game drill. The rookie only got one foot in, but that didn't stop Daniels and other teammates from celebrating. In any case, Lane is unlikely to open his career as a starter, but his status as a fourth-round pick guarantees him a roster spot, and it's a good sign he's already mixing in with the first-team offense. Those opportunities to run with the starters may decline once Terry McLaurin (ankle \/ contract) is available and the season draws nearer. Lane is also a candidate for punt returns, given that he has 4.34 speed and scored twice on special teams during his college career.