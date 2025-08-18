Lane, Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey were the wide receivers on Jayden Daniels' lone drive, which resulted in a TD after four consecutive rush attempts (the last being a scramble). Lane caught a 12-yard pass from Josh Johnson on the second drive, and then continued playing well into the third quarter. The rookie fourth-round pick likely will be a backup come Week 1, but there is some chance of a big opportunity opening up if the Commanders can't figure things out with Terry McLaurin, who still isn't practicing after requesting a trade earlier this month.