Lane's 43 percent snap share tied him with Chris Moore for fourth among Washington wideouts, trailing Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey and Terry McLaurin. Both Samuel and McLaurin had returned to action following injury-related absences, though McLaurin was limited to just 25 snaps after suffering an apparent aggravation of his quadriceps injury late in the contest. If McLaurin isn't cleared to play in Washington's next game Sunday versus the Seahawks, Lane could be in line for increased opportunities in the passing game, though he would still make for an unreliable option in fantasy lineups.