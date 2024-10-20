Jaylon Carlies Injury: Won't return against Miami

Carlies has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Carlies left Sunday's game with what was initially reported as a calf injury. However, he has now been diagnosed with an ankle injury after being checked on by trainers, and the injury is severe enough for him to be ruled out for the rest of the contest. Grant Stuard and Liam Anderson will get snaps with the first-team offense for the rest of Sunday's contest.