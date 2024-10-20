Jaylon Carlies News: Will start vs. Miami

Charlis will start at linebacker in place of E.J. Speed (knee) for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Carlies, the Colts' fifth-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, has split his time evenly between defense and special teams this season. However, he will get his first-career start Sunday alongside Zaire Franklin and Segun Olubi in Speed's absence. Carlies has accrued 16 tackles (nine solo) and one pass breakup through the first six games of the regular season.