Jeremy McNichols: Subs in for Ekeler

McNichols played eight snaps in Monday's 38-33 win at Cincinnati, taking one carry for one yard after replacing Austin Ekeler (concussion).

Brian Robinson unsurprisingly dominated backfield touches after Ekeler's exit in the third quarter, but McNichols delivered a perfect blitz pickup that helped QB Jayden Daniels connect with Terry McLaurin for a game-clinching, 27-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. While unlikely to take a lot of touches, McNichols should get playing time on passing downs if Ekeler doesn't clear the concussion protocol before a Week 4 contest at Arizona.