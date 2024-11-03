Jermaine Burton News: Healthy inactive for Week 9

Burton is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Despite having quarterback Joe Burrow lobby for Burton earlier this week to get more playing time moving forward, the rookie wideout will end up on the inactive list in Week 9, even with two other receivers in Tee Higgins (quadricep) and Charlie Jones (groin) sitting out with injuries. With Burton out of the mix, the Bengals will have Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and Kendric Pryor as their available depth options behind No. 1 wideout Ja'Marr Chase.