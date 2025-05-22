Jermaine Burton News: Impressing at camp

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday that Burton has "done a good job" this offseason, Chris Roling of USA Today reports.

Burton, a 2024 third-round pick from Alabama, struggled throughout his rookie campaign, catching just four passes for 107 yards and tallying 378 kick-return yards over 14 games. Additionally, the Bengals had concerns about the 23-year-old's character, as he missed a pregame walkthrough and was involved in other incidents during the 2024 season. However, Taylor seems to be impressed with Burton's progression this offseason. If he can continue to impresses Cincinnati's staff this summer, Burton could serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver in 2025.