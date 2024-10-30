Jermaine Burton News: More snaps coming soon?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said Wednesday that Burton deserves more playing time, ESPN's Ben Baby reports.

Burton played a career-high 41 percent of snaps in Sunday's 37-17 loss to Philadelphia, catching one of three targets for 41 yards while running 16 routes (42 percent share). That was with Tee Higgins (quad) out of action, however, rather than a case of Burton taking playing time away from No. 3 receiver Andrei Iosivas, who has been targeted on just 11.7 percent of his routes while producing 7.0 YPT and 0.79 yards per route. Iosivas has been one of the least productive regulars in the league at his position, perhaps opening the door for Burton -- a rookie third-round pick -- to take on a larger role in the second half of the season. It's unclear if Higgins will be back for Sunday's home game against the Raiders.