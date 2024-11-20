Jermaine Burton News: One catch in loss

Burton caught one of four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Burton played just 18 of the Bengals' 82 offensive snaps as Cincinnati's No. 4 wideout, behind Ja'Marr Chase (81), Tee Higgins (69) and Andrei Iosivas (56). The rookie receiver has yet to take on a major role in the Bengals' passing attack, recording just four receptions for 107 yards on 14 targets in nine games. Going forward, Burton will likely continue to be the odd man out most weeks barring injuries to the wide receiving corps. The Bengals head into a Week 12 bye before squaring off against the Steelers in Week 13.