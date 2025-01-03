Jermaine Burton News: Won't travel to Pittsburgh

Burton (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burton won't even travel with the team to Pittsburgh, and it seems as if he's being punished for some sort of off-the-field incident. It's the third time this season that the third-round rookie will be a healthy inactive. Burton will close out the regular season having caught just four of 14 targets for 107 scoreless yards. He also returned 13 kickoffs for 378 yards. Perhaps Burton can get back on the field next week if the Bengals sneak into the playoffs.