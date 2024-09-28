Jerome Baker Injury: Questionable for Week 4

Baker (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Lions, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Baker missed practice both Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring issue, but it appears he's still got a chance to suit up Monday night. The first-year Seahawk has been dealing with this hamstring injury for the last couple of weeks, and if he's forced to miss his second consecutive game in Week 4, expect Tyrice Knight to see additional work with Seattle's first-team defense.