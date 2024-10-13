Jerome Ford Injury: Won't return Week 6

Ford (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford was injured in the first quarter and was ruled out just before halftime. Prior to his exit, the running back rushed twice for 14 yards and didn't receiving any passing targets. It's uncertain if the hamstring issue will affect Ford's availability to face the Bengals next Sunday, and even if he does suit up, he could have a lessened workload with Nick Chubb (knee) expected to be active for the first time since Week 2 of last season.