Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jerome Ford headshot

Jerome Ford Injury: Won't return Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 13, 2024 at 12:40pm

Ford (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford was injured in the first quarter and was ruled out just before halftime. Prior to his exit, the running back rushed twice for 14 yards and didn't receiving any passing targets. It's uncertain if the hamstring issue will affect Ford's availability to face the Bengals next Sunday, and even if he does suit up, he could have a lessened workload with Nick Chubb (knee) expected to be active for the first time since Week 2 of last season.

Jerome Ford
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News