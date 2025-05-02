Jihaad Campbell Injury: Shoulder still bothersome
Campbell (shoulder) isn't taking part in rookie minicamp Friday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com reports.
Campbell is still recovering from a torn labrum that he had surgically repaired in March. The Eagles have more than enough talent on defense to bring the rookie first-round pick along slowly, though Campbell's expected to recover from his injury in time for training camp.
