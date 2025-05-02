Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jihaad Campbell headshot

Jihaad Campbell Injury: Shoulder still bothersome

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Campbell (shoulder) isn't taking part in rookie minicamp Friday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com reports.

Campbell is still recovering from a torn labrum that he had surgically repaired in March. The Eagles have more than enough talent on defense to bring the rookie first-round pick along slowly, though Campbell's expected to recover from his injury in time for training camp.

Jihaad Campbell
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now