Jimmie Ward Injury: Not yet cleared for football work

Ward (foot) has not yet been cleared to resume football activities but has resumed running, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward missed the final two games of the regular season last year and the Texans' two playoff contests. He needed foot surgery and is still in the rehab phase. Ward sounds likely to start training camp on the active/PUP list. He's also dealing with a legal matter, with a court date scheduled for Aug. 13.