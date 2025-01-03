J.K. Dobbins News: May remain top RB on Sunday

Dobbins may be the Chargers' lead running back Sunday at Las Vegas with Gus Edwards (ankle) ruled out for that contest.

Following a four-game stint on IR due to a knee injury, Dobbins returned to action this past Saturday at New England to a backfield that also didn't have Edwards' services. Dobbins handled a 53 percent snap share and turned 21 touches into 83 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD, while reserves Hassan Haskins (35 percent, 9-40-0) and Kimani Vidal (11 percent, 5-24-0) also got in the mix. It's possible Dobbins takes on closer to the roughly 70 percent of snaps he handled prior to getting injured Week 12, in which case he'd be closer to a workhorse. Having said that, if the Steelers beat the Bengals on Saturday, the Chargers would be locked into the No. 6 seed in the AFC and could opt to scale back Dobbins' workload with his health for the postseason in mind.