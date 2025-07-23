Joe Flacco News: Sits out 11-on-11

Flacco did not participate in the Browns' 11-on-11 session at practice Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Flacco was the first quarterback up in the team's first modified 7-on-7 series against the team's No. 1 defensive back seven. He then shifted into being greatly a spectator for the remainder of the day, handing the reins off to Kenny Pickett to begin the team's 11-on-11 session to end practice. Not much can be taken about the quarterback pecking order in Cleveland after the team's first full-squad workout Wednesday, but it's worth monitoring as the days pass. Flacco and Pickett appear to be the frontrunners of the Browns' four-man quarterback competition, with rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel fighting an uphill battle.