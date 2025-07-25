Joe Flacco News: Splitting first-team snaps

Flacco was the first QB up for 11-on-11 work Thursday, after Kenny Pickett did the honors Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Jackson notes that Flacco sometimes takes fewer reps than the other quarterbacks because he's so much older and more experienced. It otherwise sounds like Flacco and Pickett are on equal footing in a competition for the Week 1 starting job. Dillon Gabriel has been the third QB through drills, ahead of fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, but there's still plenty of time this summer for the latter to make a push up the depth chart.